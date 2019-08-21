Floyd Mayweather's Father 'Pretty Sure' Rematch vs. Manny Pacquiao Will Happen

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, stops Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, with a left during their welterweight title fight on Saturday, May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hasn't fought a professional fight in about two years, but his father thinks another bout against Manny Pacquiao is coming.

"I'm pretty sure that they gonna fight," Floyd Mayweather Sr. told TMZ Sports. "If Pacquiao says he wants to fight, I'm pretty sure they're gonna fight again."

Mayweather and Pacquaio first met in 2015 in a highly anticipated match that ended in a win for Mayweather by unanimous decision. The 42-year-old went on to beat Andre Berto and Conor McGregor before retiring with a 50-0 record.

Mayweather has teased a rematch against Pacquiao over the past few years, saying he would return for a bout against his rival in an Instagram post in September 2018.

"Another 9 figure pay day on the way," he wrote in the caption.

There was another video discussing this bout that made the rounds recently, though Mayweather shut down the rumors in a post Monday.

"The truth is, the fight will never happen again," Mayweather said.

Considering his lack of action in the past couple of years, another matchup against the elite fighter could be a significant risk for Mayweather's legacy. Pacquiao has remained active and is coming off three straight wins, including 2019 victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman.

Still, Floyd Sr. is not concerned about a possible rematch.

"Man, my son will kick his ass the second, third, fourth, fifth [time]!"

