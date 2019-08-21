James Harden Says His 2018-19 Season Will Be Discussed 'Even When I'm Gone'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have much to look forward to in 2019-20, but James Harden is still relishing his 2018-19 campaign.

While in-studio with Houston radio station 97.9 The Box, Harden described last season as "one for the books" when the subject of him losing the 2018-19 NBA MVP Award was brought up by the host:

Harden has every right to brag about what he accomplished last season, even though the Rockets' title hopes were dashed by the Golden State Warriors for a second consecutive season.

The seven-time All-Star, for example, broke a record previously held by Oscar Robertson by registering at least 35 points and five assists in eight consecutive games. (The streak ended after 10 games.) Harden also became the first player in NBA history to average at least 35 points and seven assists in a single season.

In fact, SB Nation's Alex Rubenstein laid out 35 statistics that put Harden's prolific production into historic context.

Even so, Harden came in second to Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP.

Regardless, Harden will be expected to turn his individual excellence into an NBA championship this season now that Russell Westbrook is in town but shouldn't be expected to carry as much of an offensive load because Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in each of the last three seasons.

Harden was named league MVP in 2017-18, while Westbrook claimed the honor for the previous season.