Le'Veon Bell Doesn't 'Really Agree' with Antonio Brown's Handling of Helmet Saga

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell thinks his Former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown should find a better way to handle his recent helmet drama.

"I understand where he's coming from, but at the same time, it's a rule, so you have to change the helmet," Bell said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. "Him fighting for it, him not showing up for practice, I don't really agree with that."

Brown filed a second grievance with the NFL Tuesday to wear a newer version of his old helmet despite it failing a safety test and his previous grievance being denied, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He spent time away from the team while dealing with the issue but has since returned to practice.

He was sure to wear a "certified helmet" at practice Tuesday, as Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden explained, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports.

However, he missed valuable practice time with a new team after being traded to the squad in the offseason.

Other prominent players around the NFL have complained about a helmet switch, including Tom Brady and Joe Staley, but both remained with their teams while sorting out the issues.

Of course, Bell might not exactly be the poster boy for not being a distraction to your team.

The current New York Jets star missed all of 2018 due to a contract dispute with the Steelers before eventually leaving in free agency. Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the first time in five years without their All-Pro running back.

Brown is in a different situation, though, and Bell thinks the receiver should give up his fight and switch helmets.