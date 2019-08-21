Cardinals Rumors: Kevin White Released After Hamstring Injury Recovery

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals released receiver Kevin White on Wednesday as a hamstring injury has limited his availability during training camp and the preseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL draft.

Injuries have plagued the 6'3", 216-pound wideout throughout his career. He missed his entire rookie season because of a stress fracture in his left shin, and he was limited to just four games in 2016 with a fractured fibula in his left leg. He played in just one game in 2017 after suffering a broken collarbone.

Though he did not deal with a major injury last season, he made just nine appearances for Chicago. It proved to be his final season in the Windy City, as the Bears declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

He finished his stint with the Bears with 25 catches for 285 yards and zero touchdowns.

White, 27, signed a one-year deal with Arizona back in March in hopes of jump-starting his career under Kliff Kingsbury. He joined a receiving corps that featured the likes of 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald and second-year wideout Christian Kirk.

But unfortunately for him, an injury made it difficult to prove himself, ultimately leading to the end of his time in the desert.

The move comes on the heels of Cardinals rookie Hakeem Butler being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his hand, making him a candidate for injured reserve. Even with Butler sidelined, the team opted to move on from White.