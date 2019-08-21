Bradley Beal Rumors: Star Remains Undecided on Wizards' $111M Contract Offer

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal remains undecided as to whether he will sign the three-year, $111 million extension that the team offered him last month, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jackson noted the Miami Heat are expected to "receive serious consideration" should Beal decline the extension and become a free agent in 2021.

