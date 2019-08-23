Premier League Week 3 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool will be expected to overpower Arsenal at Anfield for the fourth season running when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds top the table ahead of the Gunners on goal difference and have beaten their opponents by a combined score of 12-2 during their last three meetings on Merseyside.

Manchester City will want Arsenal to prove tougher opposition this time, though, as the Citizens eye staying in touch with last season's runners-up in the early portion of the title race. The champions dropped points when VAR intervened late on to help Tottenham Hotspur earn a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last time out.

City now face a trip to Bournemouth, where the Cherries are usually strong. Pep Guardiola has a tricky decision to make about who will lead the line for the visitors, Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus.

Week 3 Fixtures (TV Info, Live-Streaming Details and Picks)

Friday, August 23

Aston Villa vs. Everton : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN ( Everton )

Saturday, August 24

Norwich City vs. Chelsea: 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (Chelsea)

/7:30 a.m. ET, Sport 1/NBCSN (Chelsea) Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (United)

/10 a.m. ET, (United) Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Brighton)

/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Brighton) Sheffield United vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Leicester)

/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Leicester) Watford vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (West Ham)

vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (West Ham) Liverpool vs. Arsenal: 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC (Liverpool)

Sunday, August 25

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: 2 p.m. BST /9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (City)

/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (City) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Spurs)

/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Spurs) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley : 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Wolves)

Live-Streaming Links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

This early top-of-the-table clash will likely hinge on the performance of Roberto Firmino. Liverpool's No. 9 bagged a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture last season and has scored in his last three games against the Gunners.

Firmino was unstoppable last December, matching the exploits of a former Liverpool striker against Arsenal:

The Brazil international opened his account recently to net what proved to be the winner against Southampton and has hit form at the right time to face one of his favourite victims.

Cancelling out what Firmino and fellow strikers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah might do will depend more on the Gunners' own attacking threat than a new-look defence. The visitors will arrive on Merseyside with ample firepower, specifically the prolific strike partnership of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Both were on target when Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 at home last week. Aubameyang had already got off the mark to beat Newcastle United on the opening weekend.

Unlike last season, Aubameyang and Lacazette won't have to carry the load all by themselves during this campaign. Arsenal recruited smartly this summer, including signing goalscoring winger Nicolas Pepe in a club-record deal.

Pepe is still waiting on his first start after impressing off the bench against the Clarets, but his pace could be ideal for a side likely to want to strike on the break at Anfield.

Releasing Pepe will be easier with Mesut Ozil in the ranks, and the elegant No. 10 has returned to training amid security threats related to a recent attempted carjacking, thwarted thanks to the intervention of team-mate Sead Kolasinac, per Alex Milne of the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal have the attacking talent to cause Liverpool more problems than last season, when the Gunners limped to a miserable 5-1 defeat. However, the Reds' own match-winners in forward areas have greater chemistry while Pepe gets up to speed and Ozil seeks match fitness.

Liverpool's fresher forward line will again make the difference in a 3-1 win.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

There is a subtle contrast between these two teams based on their choices of who acts as the focal point up front. Bournemouth are settled on letting Callum Wilson lead the line, and it's little wonder given the gifted striker has helped to set up goals in the Cherries' first two matches this season.

Bournemouth can rely on Wilson. However, Pep Guardiola is facing an increasingly pressing dilemma regarding Aguero and Jesus. The latter has scored twice already this season but drew his manager's ire when he was substituted during the draw with Tottenham.

Guardiola played down the touchline spat as a misunderstanding, per TalkSport's Oliver Dawnay: "He's a guy I love a lot."

Even so, Jesus seems to be getting closer to becoming the Citizens' new main man in attack. Nine years Aguero's junior, the Brazilian started City's 5-0 win away to West Ham United to begin the season.

He scored against the Hammers and thought he had doubled his tally against Spurs, only for VAR to rule out his stoppage-time finish. In a recent poll, City fans cast their votes in favour of Jesus getting the nod ahead of the leading goalscorer in club history, per Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News.

Guardiola is rarely afraid to rotate, but he needs to settle on the striker who will define the City forward line and bring out the best in those around him during the crunch moments of the title race.

How the champions line up at the Vitality Stadium will go a long way toward revealing which frontman is favoured more by his boss. The choice ought to prove crucial in a narrow 2-1 win for the away side.