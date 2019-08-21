Thorbjorn Olesen to Face Trial on Charges in Alleged Sexual Assault on Airplane

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

Danish golfer and Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen, left, arrives at Uxbridge Magistrates court in London, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault. Olesen was arrested on 29 July after returning from the WGC St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London. Police were waiting for the 29-year-old when the aircraft landed at Heathrow.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

European Tour golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will face trial on sexual assault charges stemming from his alleged actions on a flight in July.

Per the Associated Press, Olesen appeared in magistrates' court in Uxbridge Wednesday to indicate he will plead not guilty to charges of sexual assault, common assault and being drunk on an aircraft. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Isleworth Crown Court in London. 

Olesen was arrested July 29 in London on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger when he allegedly molested her while she was sleeping on a British Airways flight. 

Per The Sun's Nick Pisa, Ian Poulter stepped in to calm Olesen down when he was verbally abusing passengers and the flight crew. 

On Aug. 6, Olesen was formally charged with sexual assault, common assault and being drunk on an aircraft. The 29-year-old was also suspended by the European Tour pending the result of an investigation into his arrest. 

Olesen has been a regular on the European Tour since 2011. 

 

