Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Signs 3-Year Contract with Trabzonspor

Daniel Sturridge was confirmed as a Trabzonspor player on Wednesday, with the striker finding a new home after ending his stint of just over six years with Liverpool earlier this summer.

Sturridge has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish club as a free transfer, per BBC Sport.

Sturridge moved on after being relegated to the fringes of the Reds' squad in recent seasons. Jurgen Klopp has constructed a forward line based on the pace, perceptive movement and technique of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

There hasn't been room for Sturridge, despite the 29-year-old's own quality as a finisher, also evident during spells with Manchester City and Chelsea. Sturridge is a natural in front of goal, a frontman capable of finding the net from close range, as well as scoring in spectacular style from distance.

He showcased the latter talent last season with a terrific hit to earn a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea in the Premier League. Sturridge will also likely be remembered fondly on Merseyside for his brilliant opener against Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final.

Some of Sturridge's best moments in a Liverpool shirt came during the 2013/14 season. He formed a prolific double act with Luis Suarez that nearly fired the Reds to a first Premier League title.

Injuries have derailed Sturridge's career at both club and international level since, though. He fell behind Divock Origi in the pecking order as Klopp's first choice for cover for his star-studded front three.

Sturridge began the search for a new home at the end of last season, but his name was in the news for the wrong reasons in July when he was handed a ban of six weeks, with four suspended, as well as a fine of £75,000, for violating the FA's gambling laws.

He has had his share of setbacks in recent years, but Sturridge is still talented enough to revive his career in Turkey. Staying fit will be his priority, with his technique and appetite for goal sure to be huge assets to a squad preparing for the annual challenge of competing with Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and rising power Istanbul Basaksehir.

If Sturridge can rediscover the form of his peak Liverpool and Chelsea days, he'll not only improve Trabzonspor, but he will also make himself worthy of consideration for England again.