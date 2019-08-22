FedEx Cup Standings 2019: Latest Rankings Before TOUR Championship

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Justin Thomas tops the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the start of the 2019 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

There will be plenty of scrutiny on the final event of the 2019 PGA Tour season after changes to the format which have been designed to simplify matters.

In 2018 there was the confusing situation of Tiger Woods winning the tournament but Justin Rose claiming the FedEx Cup and taking home the $10 million prize money:

The revamped tournament now means that the winner of the TOUR Championship will also clinch the FedEx Cup and collect €15 million:

The new format also means staggered starts for the 30 players involved and sees Thomas begin at 10 under par with a two-stroke lead from Patrick Cantlay.

Meanwhile, 2019 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is at seven under, Patrick Reed is a shot further back and Rory McIlroy is at five under.

The PGA Tour showed how the rest of the field is shaping up:

The starting strokes give Thomas the lead before a single shot has been hit, and the American has talked about how it will be "weird" to start with a lead:

Thomas heads into the tournament fresh from victory at the 2019 BMW Championship where he beat Cantlay by three shots to lift his 10th career Tour title.

Cantlay said he will not be thinking about the leaderboard until Sunday's fourth round at East Lake:

Neither 2019 Masters champion Woods nor Open winner Shane Lowry have made the field, but world No.1 Koepka is in contention after a dominant season.

The American tends to reserve his best golf for the big events but will have his work cut out starting three shots behind leader Thomas despite his success this season.

The 29-year-old won the 2019 PGA Championship, finished second at the Masters and the U.S. Open and has played down Thomas' advantage, according to Bob Harig at ESPN FC.

"You know, coming into a Sunday, a two-shot lead is nothing,'' he said. "We all know that. So what's the difference between a two-shot lead starting the week? That seems very reasonable to make up, especially if you're going to play well.''

The new system should make for a fascinating weekend of action and means the player who cards the lowest score at East Lake Golf Club is not guaranteed victory.