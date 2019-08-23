MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

World champion Marc Marquez will look to maintain his dominance of the 2019 MotoGP season on Sunday at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Repsol Honda rider goes into the race top of the standings by 58 points from Andrea Dovizioso in second place. Marquez has six wins from 11 races but was beaten by the Italian last time out in Austria.

This race was cancelled in 2018 due to drainage problems after torrential rain. However, the circuit has since been completely resurfaced and the forecast for the race is dry, per Watch MotoGP on BT Sport:

Race Schedule

Saturday, August 24

9:55 a.m. BST/4:55 a.m. ET: FP3

1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET: FP4

2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET: Q1

2:35 p.m. BST/9:35 a.m. ET: Q2

Sunday, August 25

9:30 a.m. BST/4:30 a.m. ET: Warm Up

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Race Preview and Top Riders

Marquez has again been the dominant force in MotoGP but has not won at Silverstone since 2014, and Dovizioso took victory the last time the race was run in 2017.

The Italian heads into the weekend in good form after beating Marquez at the Austrian GP with a brilliant final corner pass, as shown by MotoGP:

Dovizioso said after the race that his victory means he will be full of confidence heading into the British Grand Prix, per Bike Sport News:

"Nothing gives you more satisfaction and confidence than a victory, and so we come to Silverstone with our morale sky-high. Even though the characteristics of the British track are not as favourable to us as Brno and Zeltweg, we have already shown that we can also be quick at Silverstone, like in 2017 when we won the race."

Dovizioso will be a serious threat to Marquez's hopes of picking up his seventh victory of the season, and the Spaniard has had his fair share of problems in the past at the British GP.

The 26-year-old was pipped to victory by Jorge Lorenzo in 2013 when racing with a dislocated shoulder, fell from his bike in the wet in 2015 and was forced out in 2017 with an engine problem.

However, Marquez is optimistic his team can enjoy a strong weekend at Silverstone, per the team's official website.

"Hopefully we can enjoy a great race in Silverstone," he said. "We have certainly had some bad luck in the past, but this year we are showing that we are much stronger at circuits where in the past we haven't been so I am feeling good for the weekend."

Repsol Hona will also be boosted by the return of Lorenzo from injury after an eight-week lay-off:



Yamaha's Valentino Rossi is also one to watch in Sunday's race. The legendary Italian rider has talked ahead of the weekend about his fondness for Silverstone, per Peter McLaren at Crash.net.

"I love Silverstone, it's in my top five favourite tracks," he said. "I like it a lot because it's an old-style track. It's very long, riding a lap is like taking a trip from one place to another, and it's technical—it has everything. When you're fast, it's a great pleasure to ride there."

Rossi has a long and successful history at the track, tasting victory as an 18-year-old back in 1997:

The 40-year-old took top spot on the podium in 2015 and won the race seven times when it was held at Donington Park.

Yamaha traditionally do well at the British Grand Prix, and Rossi would love nothing better than to pick up his first win of the season at Silverstone on Sunday.