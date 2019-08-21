Look: Phil Mickelson Shows off Physique in Photo Posted by Sister Tina

Look: Phil Mickelson Shows off Physique in Photo Posted by Sister TinaAugust 21, 2019
Golfer Phil Mickelson has never been known as a "body guy," but photo evidence suggests that may be changing.
Mickelson's sister, Tina Mickelson, snapped a picture of a lean-looking Lefty during a family beach day Tuesday:
Tina Mickelson @TinaMickelson
Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. 💪🏽🦵🏼 https://t.co/tOnhUXUMlC
The quick-witted Mickelson offered a humorous response:
Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson
@TinaMickelson Love you sis. Such a fun day seeing everyone. FYI ,those weird bumps on the side of my stomach we’ve never seen before, Doc called them obliques and said it’s nothing to worry about.
Mickelson, 49, has gotten serious about his health this year. Most notably, he revealed in July ahead of the Open Championship that he fasted for six days and lost 15 pounds over a 10-day period:
Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson
Let’s get real for a minute. I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right. I’ll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣’s https://t.co/QrqUpThEeV
While the five-time major champion looks better than ever physically, the on-course production has lagged behind, as he hasn't recorded a finish better than 18th since winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
He is down to 38th in the world golf rankings, and his 47th-place spot in the FedEx Cup standings means he will not take part in the Tour Championship.
Although Lefty needs to find his game again, getting in shape could potentially help prolong his career moving forward.
