Little League World Series 2019: Wednesday Schedule, TV Info, Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

There will be a lot on the line when the Little League World Series resumes on Wednesday.

Three games are taking place, and each has high stakes. In two of those matchups, spots in the region finals will be up for grabs. Meanwhile, the opening game of the day is an elimination contest that will whittle the bracket field down to six teams.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's action from Williamsport, Pa.

Wednesday Schedule, Predictions

Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

South Riding, Va. (Southeast) vs. Wailuki, Hawaii (West), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Predicted winners in bold.

Preview

Elizabeth, New Jersey avoided elimination on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Barrington, Rhode Island. Now, the team will be right back on the field for Wednesday's opening contest in another elimination game.

New Jersey faces River Ridge, Louisiana, which had a day off after notching a 10-0 win over Coon Rapids, Minnesota in an elimination game on Monday.

This will be the most important elimination game yet on the United States side of the bracket. The winner will go on to face the loser of Wednesday's region semifinal, and the winner of that matchup will advance to the U.S. region final.

New Jersey will look to carry over momentum from Tuesday's victory, in which it scored the only two runs of the game with a sixth-inning rally. Sal Garcia, J.R. Rosado and Jayden Capindica combined to pitch a one-hit shutout against Rhode Island.

While the final two matches on Wednesday aren't elimination games, the stakes will be high. The winners will advance to region finals—one on the United States side, one on the International side—while the losers will have to play elimination games, which will have spots in the region finals on the line.

On the United States side, South Riding, Virginia is taking on Wailuki, Hawaii. Virginia hasn't allowed a run through its first two games of the tournament, outscoring its opponents 14-0. That included an 11-0 victory over Coon Rapids, Minnesota in its last game on Sunday.

Hawaii is also coming off a shutout victory after defeating New Jersey 6-0 on Monday.

On the International side, Chofu City, Japan has been dominant while also not allowing a run through its first two games. It defeated Bologna, Italy 20-0, and then beat Guadalupe, Mexico 5-0.

Meanwhile, Japan's next opponent, South Chungcheong, South Korea has also played well to this point, outscoring its two opponents 14-3.

These final two games on Wednesday should be some of the most exciting in the Little League World Series. When the bracket gets to this point, the competitiveness goes to a new level that provides even better action for the fans.