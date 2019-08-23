Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United will be seeking to continue their encouraging start to the 2019-20 Premier League season on Saturday, when they welcome a struggling Crystal Palace side to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils followed up their Week 1 mauling of Chelsea with a respectable point at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, with Ruben Neves' excellent goal cancelling out a fine opener from Anthony Martial for United.

United will be expected to keep spirits high with three points at home given Palace are in a rut. The Eagles have just one point from their opening two games and have yet to score a goal in the top flight this term.

Here are the latest odds for the encounter, as well as the viewing information and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Manchester United win (7-20)

Draw (4-1)

Crystal Palace win (8-1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

While a draw at an improving Wolves team isn't something to be sniffed at, there would have been some frustration for United upon leaving Molineux.

Not only did they take the lead in the game, but they also had the chance to snatch a win in the second period when Paul Pogba was fouled inside the penalty area. The midfielder took the resulting spot-kick, but Rui Patricio saved his effort.

Given Marcus Rashford scored from 12 yards against Chelsea in the previous match, there was much discussion about who should have taken the penalty.

Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times said Pogba shouldn't be criticised for taking responsibility:

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the two players decide on the day who will take penalties, and football journalist Elko Born believed the reaction to the miss has been over the top:

There were more positives than negatives to take from Monday's match for United. At the back, new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have made a major impact, helping to shore up an area of significant weakness last term.

At the sharp end of the field, Martial is relishing leading the line after making it two goals in as many games with his rasping left-footed finish against Wolves:

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, it's been a while since the France international was given a prolonged chance to impress as a centre-forward:

For Palace, the prospect of coming up against a revitalised United team will not be relished, as they've endured a difficult few weeks.

While they managed to keep Wilfried Zaha at the club despite his transfer request, the team is playing uninspired football under manager Roy Hodgson. In their previous match, they barely threatened at newly promoted Sheffield United and eventually lost 1-0.

After the game, the manager was not happy with the performance of his players:

So much depends on Zaha for the Selhurst Park side. He made his first start of the season in the loss at Bramall Lane, and the supporters travelling to Old Trafford will hope he has shaken off some rust ahead of a possible battle with former Eagles star Wan-Bissaka.

If United can contain Zaha, then they should have more than enough quality to break through what promises to be a defensively minded opponent. It's a match in which the team's in-form forward players will be hopeful of adding to their goal tallies.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace