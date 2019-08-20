Patriots News: Demaryius Thomas Returns to Practice After Achilles Injury Rehab

Patriots News: Demaryius Thomas Returns to Practice After Achilles Injury RehabAugust 20, 2019
Steven Senne/Associated Press
New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas appeared at practice Tuesday after starting the summer on the physically unable to perform list.
Patriots on NBCSB @NBCSPatriots
Spotted on the practice field: Demaryius Thomas 👀 https://t.co/S6NEZb3GYn
Michael Giardi @MikeGiardi
So Julian Edelman off NFI yesterday and it appears Demaryius Thomas off PUP today. Wide receiver drills got more crowded.
Phil Perry @PhilAPerry
Looks like Demaryius Thomas has been removed from PUP. He’s at practice, in uniform, shells on.
Thomas was recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered in the 2018 season.
