Patriots News: Demaryius Thomas Returns to Practice After Achilles Injury Rehab

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas appeared at practice Tuesday after starting the summer on the physically unable to perform list.

Thomas was recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered in the 2018 season.

