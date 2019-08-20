Patriots News: Demaryius Thomas Returns to Practice After Achilles Injury Rehab

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, center, warms up with teammates during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas appeared at practice Tuesday after starting the summer on the physically unable to perform list.

Thomas was recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered in the 2018 season.

     

