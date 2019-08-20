Little League World Series 2019: Tuesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2019 Little League World Series rolls on with three matchups on Tuesday's schedule, including two elimination games.

When the tournament started, a total of 16 teams were in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, vying for a championship. Four teams have already been eliminated, with the second consolation game leading off the matchups Tuesday.

Here are the results from today's tripleheader action, via LittleLeague.org.

Little League World Series Results: Monday, Aug. 19

Consolation Game: Oregon 4, Italy 3

Elimination Game: Curacao vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. ET

Elimination Game: New Jersey vs. Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m. ET

Recaps

Oregon 4, Italy 3

A three-run third inning proved to be the difference for Oregon in its 4-3 victory over Italy in a consolation game for both teams.

After Italy tied the score at one in the top of the third, Oregon's immediately responded when Riley Wilson scored the go-ahead run on Andrew Mhoon's grounder to second base. Gavin Price followed with an RBI single two pitches later. Mhoon later came around to score on a passed ball.

Price, who started on the mound for Oregon, held the Italian bats at bay for the first four innings. They finally broke through against him in the fifth on an error that allowed Christian Sberlati to score and an RBI single from Elia Zaccarini.

Carson McNally closed out the game for Oregon with a scoreless sixth inning. Price gave up just two earned runs with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Neither team had an extra-base hit, and Price was the only player with multiple hits.

The win was Oregon's first win in Williamsport following back-to-back losses against New Jersey and Louisiana.