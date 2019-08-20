Cardinals Rumors: Hakeem Butler's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; IR Possible

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Arizona Cardinals receiver Hakeem Butler during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals receiver Hakeem Butler has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his hand, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, that Butler will miss the rest of the preseason, but it's too early to tell if Butler will land on injured reserve.

"He won't play anymore in the preseason, and then we'll kind of take it from there," Kingsbury said, per the Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman.

Butler didn't deal with injuries much during his college career. He appeared in 37 games for Iowa State in three seasons, appearing in all 26 of the Cyclones' games during his final two years on campus.

He is coming off a breakout performance as a redshirt junior, establishing career highs in catches (60), yards (1,318) and touchdowns (nine) in 2018.

Butler's size (6'5" and 227 lbs) and speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash) helped make him a fourth-round pick in April's draft. That combination was supposed to give the Cardinals a downfield threat to complement 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald and second-year wideout Christian Kirk:

Unfortunately for Butler and the Cardinals, though, the 23-year-old's rookie season appears to be in jeopardy.

