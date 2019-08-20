Andrew Luck Won't Practice Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game Because of Ankle Injury

Andrew Luck Won't Practice Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game Because of Ankle InjuryAugust 20, 2019
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that quarterback Andrew Luck won't practice ahead of the team's third preseason game, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic:
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
Colts coach Frank Reich today: QB Andrew Luck will not practice this week. The issue remains a matter of "full speed movement vs. pain threshold." Team, ideally, will want to know his status for Week 1 next Monday. That'll be 13 days shy of the season opener.
Luck has been dealing with an ankle injury that threatens to cost him time during the regular season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
