Andrew Luck Won't Practice Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game Because of Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - AUGUST 5: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts in action during the Colts training camp at Grand Park on August 5, 2019 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that quarterback Andrew Luck won't practice ahead of the team's third preseason game, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic:

Luck has been dealing with an ankle injury that threatens to cost him time during the regular season.

                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

