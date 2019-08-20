Chef Says Antonio Brown $38K Lawsuit Stemmed from Salmon Head Left in Freezer

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is being sued by a chef for allegedly not paying up on a $38,000 bill back in January 2018.

Celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi told TMZ Sports that Brown has left him hanging due to a misunderstanding involving a salmon head.

"Apparently they misunderstood the fish head," Tedeschi told TMZ Sports. "I said, 'Who could have possibly misunderstood a fish head in the freezer? Tell me, what person with intelligence could have misplaced a fish head for some mob, horse head?'

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.