Chef Says Antonio Brown $38K Lawsuit Stemmed from Salmon Head Left in Freezer

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is being sued by a chef for allegedly not paying up on a $38,000 bill back in January 2018.

Celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi told TMZ Sports that Brown has left him hanging due to a misunderstanding involving a salmon head.

"Apparently they misunderstood the fish head," Tedeschi told TMZ Sports. "I said, 'Who could have possibly misunderstood a fish head in the freezer? Tell me, what person with intelligence could have misplaced a fish head for some mob, horse head?'

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Antonio Brown discusses feet, helmet issue in latest 'Hard Knocks' clip

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Antonio Brown discusses feet, helmet issue in latest 'Hard Knocks' clip

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Raiders 'Hard Knocks' live stream: How to watch third episode online

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders 'Hard Knocks' live stream: How to watch third episode online

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    NFL Trivia Is Back 🙌

    Round 3 of the Gridiron Guessing Game is live...tap in to play

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    NFL Trivia Is Back 🙌

    Round 3 of the Gridiron Guessing Game is live...tap in to play

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Will Last Season's Offensive Trends Continue in 2019?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Will Last Season's Offensive Trends Continue in 2019?

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com