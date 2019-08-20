Baker Mayfield 'Cannot Believe' Giants Drafted Daniel Jones: 'Blows My Mind'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield was among those who were stunned when the New York Giants selected former Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," Mayfield told GQ's Clay Skipper during a recent profile. "Blows my mind."

In the months leading up to the April draft, it appeared as though Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins were the top quarterback prospects. However, one day before the event, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Jones was "[New York's] guy."

Sure enough, the Giants took Jones at No. 6—a pick that generated no shortage of second-guessing.

Some believed New York could have landed Jones had it waited until it went on the clock again at No. 17. But that was something general manager Dave Gettleman "wasn't willing to risk."

Jones was a three-year starter at Duke. Although he helped the Blue Devils improve their record each season, he went just 17-19 as a starter. Meanwhile, he completed just 59.9 percent of his passes for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in three seasons.

Haskins, on the other hand, completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018. While finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting, Haskins led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory.

Haskins fell to 15th overall before Washington scooped him up.

"Some people overthink it," Mayfield added, per Skipper. "That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

Although New York has made it clear two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will enter the season as the starter, Jones has started to silence some of his critics with a solid preseason. The rookie is 16-of-19 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in two exhibitions.