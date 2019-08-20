Little League World Series 2019: Tuesday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Three teams were eliminated from the Little League World Series on Monday, and two more will experience the same fate on Tuesday.

Tuesday's action at Williamsport, Pa., will feature a pair of elimination games as four teams look to move on to the next round of the tournament, with only two advancing and keeping the hope of winning a championship alive.

Here's a look at what to expect from Tuesday's Little League World Series action.

Tuesday Schedule, Predictions

Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Salem, Ore. (Northwest), 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Barrington, R.I. (New England), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Predicted winners in bold.

Preview

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Tuesday's first elimination game will feature Willemstad, Curacao and Maracaibo, Venezuela facing off in the second contest of the day.

Both teams are on the losing side of the bracket, but they got here in different ways.

Curacao opened the tournament with an 11-0 win over Australia, but it then lost to South Korea 4-0 on Sunday. But the team bounced back with an 8-1 win over Canada to stave off possible elimination and keep its hope of winning the championship alive.

Venezuela opened Little League World Series play with a 10-3 defeat to South Korea, but it has since won back-to-back games, beating Australia 2-0 and Mexico 8-7. That victory over Mexico came on Monday and was one of the most exciting games of the tournament.

In that contest, Venezuela scored two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to overcome an early three-run deficit. Luis Atencio, Brando Fernandez and Jonathan Rangel combined to strike out 12 in Venezuela's victory, with Rangel accounting for eight of those whiffs.

Elizabeth, New Jersey and Barrington, Rhode Island are also looking to fend off elimination on Tuesday, but each of these teams have only played two games so far.

New Jersey opened the tournament with a 6-2 win over Oregon but then lost to Hawaii 6-0. Rhode Island lost to Virginia 3-0 to begin the competition and then bounced back with a 6-1 victory against Kentucky.

Tuesday's lone consolation game, which opens the slate, features Salem, Oregon and Bologna, Italy.

Bologna, Italy has been outscored 30-0 so far this tournament in losses to Chofu City, Japan and British Columbia, Canada. This could be the team's last chance at a solid showing in the tournament, as it is still looking to score its first run since arriving at Williamsport.

Oregon lost to New Jersey and Louisiana to get eliminated from the Little League World Series.