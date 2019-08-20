Report: Free-Agent Jeremy Lin, Chinese Team Beijing Ducks Nearing Contract

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin remains unsigned and could be headed to China to play basketball.

According to Sportando, Chinese journalist Sonx Xiang reported the former Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors guard is in "advanced" talks with the Beijing Ducks.

Ben Weinrib of Yahoo Sports noted Lin prefers to play in the NBA but could be open to lacing it up in China. Stephon Marbury notably played for the Ducks for seven seasons, carving out an impressive career after his time in the NBA.

Weinrib also pointed out Lin has talked about potentially playing with his brother, Joseph, on the Fubon Braves in Taiwan's Super Basketball League if he cannot find a home in the NBA or now China.

Lin won the title last season with the Raptors but appeared in less than one minute of game action in the NBA Finals against the Warriors. He played in just eight playoff contests and averaged 3.4 minutes a night as an afterthought in the rotation.

It was a far cry from the "Linsanity" era when he was on the Knicks during the 2011-12 season and briefly took the league by storm with his penchant for clutch plays and ability to hit from deep and attack the basket.

Lin is just 30 years old and averaged as many as 14.5 points a night as recently as 2016-17 on the Nets, but injuries have been an issue of late. He played just 36 games that season and one the following campaign as a result of a ruptured patellar tendon.

It is fair to wonder if he still brings the same explosiveness and scoring ability to the floor as he gets older with a recent injury history, and that means his time in the NBA could be coming to an end.