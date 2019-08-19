Melvin Gordon Says He's 'Just Waiting on the Call' from Chargers Amid Holdout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Melvin Gordon III is waiting on the Los Angeles Chargers to make the next move as he continues his holdout.

"Just waiting on the call," the running back said Monday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Gordon is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, which calls for him to make $5.6 million in 2019, per Spotrac.

The 26-year-old is reportedly willing to sit out if he doesn't get a new deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It doesn't appear as though an extension is coming soon.

According to Fowler, the two sides "have remained millions apart in negotiations" with the Chargers offering a contract "well short" of those of other top players at the position. The team is attempting to create an incentive-laden pact, but it's clear the running back isn't happy with the offers.

Gordon could sit out this season and try to cash in as a free agent next year, similar to what Le'Veon Bell did a year ago. Though he doesn't exactly have the resume Bell had, Gordon still has two Pro Bowl selections in the last three years with 38 touchdowns in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles appears prepared to go into the season with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson leading the backfield.

Fowler reported Gordon is training in California, apparently ready to step into the lineup if the two sides agree on a new contract before the start of the regular season.