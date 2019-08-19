Dolphins' Mark Walton Reaches Plea Deal for 3 Cases, Won't Serve More Jail Time

Dolphins' Mark Walton Reaches Plea Deal for 3 Cases, Won't Serve More Jail TimeAugust 19, 2019
Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton reached a global plea agreement for his three 2019 arrests and won't serve additional jail time, according to Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald.
Per that report, Walton pleaded no contest to felony gun possession, which was reduced to a second-degree misdemeanor of open carrying of a weapon. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence.
