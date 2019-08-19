Dolphins' Mark Walton Reaches Plea Deal for 3 Cases, Won't Serve More Jail Time

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

DAVIE, FL - JULY 26: Mark Walton #9 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball during the Miami Dolphins Training Camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility on July 26, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton reached a global plea agreement for his three 2019 arrests and won't serve additional jail time, according to Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald.

Per that report, Walton pleaded no contest to felony gun possession, which was reduced to a second-degree misdemeanor of open carrying of a weapon. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Who's Your Pick at No. 6?

    B/R user top five is set...tap in to make the sixth pick ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who's Your Pick at No. 6?

    B/R user top five is set...tap in to make the sixth pick ➡️

    Easypolls
    via Easypolls

    Zeke Upset by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke Who?' Comment

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Upset by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke Who?' Comment

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Returns to Practice Monday

    Brown was back with Raiders after GM's ultimatum to be all-in or all-out

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Returns to Practice Monday

    Brown was back with Raiders after GM's ultimatum to be all-in or all-out

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football Big Board

    Biggest sleepers and stock watch midway through the preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Big Board

    Biggest sleepers and stock watch midway through the preseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report