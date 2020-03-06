Joakim Noah Reportedly to Sign 10-Day Clippers Contract, Join Team Next Week

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers and free-agent center Joakim Noah agreed to a contract Friday, and he will reportedly join the team next week.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted it will begin as a 10-day contract.

Noah, 35, spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while appearing in 42 games, emerging as a solid bench contributor after an ugly two-year stint with the New York Knicks.

"I lost my confidence," Noah told Sam Smith of NBA.com in February 2019. "Now I am starting to get my swagger back on the court. Memphis gave me an opportunity; that was the only team that called. I am starting to feel better and better every time I step on the court because I am playing consistently and I am healthy for the first time in a long time, knock on wood."

Noah has been out of the NBA this season in part due to an offseason Achilles injury. He posted a video in January showing himself training in hopes of making an NBA return.

"The grind can't stop. This is all I know," Noah wrote on Instagram. "[Four] months post-Achilles surgery and I'm back on track. My goal is to get back out there and compete."

Noah will serve as part of the backup big rotation behind Ivica Zubac. The Clippers signing Noah may be an indication they're not fully satisfied with a small-ball lineup that features Montrezl Harrell playing the center spot.

While his best basketball is clearly behind him because of a combination of injuries and age, Noah showed he can still be effective in limited minutes last season. He helped in the development of Jaren Jackson Jr. and worked alongside Jonas Valanciunas in a mentorship capacity.

The Clippers have higher aspirations than last season's Grizzlies, so there will be more expectation on Noah this season. Rather than being a happy accident, he'll be expected to perform as an above-average big off the bench, providing solid defense and passing out of the high post.

If he's as solid as he was last season, the Clippers likely found a late-season steal. But at age 35 and coming off a lost few years, it's hard to be fully confident he'll repeat his Memphis run.