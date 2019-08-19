Kings' De'Aaron Fox Withdrawing from Team USA Reportedly 'Stunned' Officials

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: De'Aaron Fox #20 of Team USA handles the ball against Team Spain on August 16, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Team USA officials were reportedly "stunned" when De'Aaron Fox withdrew his name from consideration from the World Cup roster over the weekend.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the surprise of the move, which Fox made just hours before the team was set to fly to Australia for practices and scrimmages ahead of next month's World Cup.

Fox was considered likely to make the Team USA roster and was the only primary point guard behind Kemba Walker remaining after Kyle Lowry withdrew due to injury. It's possible Fox decided to withdraw from consideration because he was not given a guarantee he would make the final 12-man roster.

       

