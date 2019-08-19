Kings' De'Aaron Fox Withdrawing from Team USA Reportedly 'Stunned' Officials

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Team USA officials were reportedly "stunned" when De'Aaron Fox withdrew his name from consideration from the World Cup roster over the weekend.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the surprise of the move, which Fox made just hours before the team was set to fly to Australia for practices and scrimmages ahead of next month's World Cup.

Fox was considered likely to make the Team USA roster and was the only primary point guard behind Kemba Walker remaining after Kyle Lowry withdrew due to injury. It's possible Fox decided to withdraw from consideration because he was not given a guarantee he would make the final 12-man roster.

