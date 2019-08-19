Peter King Says Raiders Should Send Antonio Brown a '5-Day Letter'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

If the Oakland Raiders want to end the Antonio Brown helmet saga as soon as possible, NBC Sports' Peter King has a solution: send him the so-called five-day letter.

King suggested the option in his column Monday, writing it's something "every agent and knowledgeable player would absolutely dread." The letter would force Brown to report to Raiders camp by the end of the week or be placed on the reserve/left squad list, which would make him ineligible for the entire 2019 season and forfeit the guaranteed salary on his contract.

Brown was absent from Raiders practice Sunday, once again in protest of the league's ruling on his Schutt Air Advantage helmet. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brown is currently having the league safety-test two different models of the helmet that was denied last week.

The NFL banned the Schutt Air Advantage last week after having it undergo safety testing. Brown had previously lost a grievance against the league in hopes of wearing his preferred helmet, which he has used his entire career. The NFL previously stated Brown could wear a version of the helmet that was less than 10 years old, but Pro Football Talk reported the league switched its stance after the helmet failed safety testing.

       

