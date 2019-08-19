Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on August 19

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling continued his excellent start to the Premier League season on Saturday when he netted his fourth goal in two games in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, keeping ahead of some goalscoring rivals in the race for the Golden Shoe.

Earlier in the day, Norwich City's Teemu Pukki had temporarily moved to the summit of the top flight's goalscoring charts after a brilliant hat-trick in his team's 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, in Ligue 1, Lyon produced a stunning attacking display to beat Angers 6-0. Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay both got on the scoresheet twice, taking their overall totals for the campaign to three.

The Bundesliga also got under way this weekend, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer getting up and running with braces.

Here are the standings at this early stage of the race and a recap of some of the standout displays from across Europe.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 23 x 1.0 = 20.0

T2. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T2. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

4. Filip Valencic, Inter Turku: 14 x 1 = 15.0

T5. Nikola Djurdjic, Hammarby: 9 x 1.5 = 13.5

T5. Tarik Elyounoussi, AIK: 9 x 1.5 = 13.5

T5. Vitaly Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 9 x 1.5 = 13.5

---

T57. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 4 x 2.0 = 8.0

T57. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 4 x 2.0 = 8.0

T100. Memphis Depay, Lyon: 3 x 2.0 = 6.0

T100. Moussa Dembele, Lyon: 3 x 2.0 = 6.0

Standings courtesy of Transfermarkt



Rules: Each European competition has been assigned a difficulty rating by UEFA between one and two. The rating is multiplied by each player's goal tally to calculate their total.

For example, goals in Europe's top five leagues are worth two points each, because that is the difficulty rating of those leagues. Jordan Larsson's goals are worth 1.5 points each, as that is the Allsvenskan's rating.

Recap

After getting his season up and running with a hat-trick against West Ham United, Sterling sent City on their way against Spurs, converting a header from a narrow angle after Kevin De Bruyne's perfect deep cross:

The goal wasn't enough to help City to a win, as they were twice pegged back by Spurs in a match they dominated.

In Sterling, City are in possession of one of the standout players and goalscorers in European football at the moment.

Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail thinks the City star is going to shine in 2019-20:

Alongside him at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts is Pukki. The Norwich star hasn't shown any early indications that he'll struggle to adapt to the pace of the top flight following the team's promotion.

He was outstanding against Newcastle, scoring a rasping volley to give his side the lead and then converting two chances with composure in the second half.

Per the Premier League Twitter account, it's been a long time since a Canaries player scored a treble in the division:

Elsewhere on the continent, Lyon produced one of the performances of the weekend, running riot against Angers.

Although they lost some key men in the transfer window, in Dembele and Depay, they still possess a couple of elite forwards. They were both too hot to handle on Friday, sending Lyon to the top of the table after just two games played.

Depay also produced this assist for Lyon's sixth goal:

Get French Football News commented on how well Dembele is playing at the moment:

In the Bundesliga, some familiar names made fine starts to the season. Lewandowski's double wasn't enough for the German champions to start their campaign with a win, though, as Bayern were held 2-2 by Hertha Berlin at home.

Meanwhile, Dortmund made a big statement in their first game of the campaign, as they came from behind to beat Augsburg 5-1. Following on from his prolific debut season with BVB, Alcacer showed razor-sharp goalscoring instincts in Week 1.