Antonio Brown Absent from Raiders Practice, Still Upset over Helmet Change

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown still hasn't shown up to practice and remains upset about his helmet dispute with the NFL.

General manager Mike Mayock explained the situation Sunday:

"At this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief," Mayock said. "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out."

Brown filed a grievance with the NFL to use his old helmet, but it was denied by an arbitrator.

Brown initially appeared to be moving past the issue based on his first statement on Twitter, but he showed his anger with the situation on Saturday:

The receiver has also been dealing with frostbite on his feet, which has caused him to stay off the field.

While Brown was with the team during the Week 2 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, even running routes during warm-ups, he remains away from the team during practice.

The Raiders have remained patient with the All-Pro player, but Mayock is clearly hitting a breaking point ahead of the important Week 3 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Oakland acquired Brown this offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hoping to add the production of a seven-time Pro Bowler. However, the off-field concerns have been the bigger story this preseason.