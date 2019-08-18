Little League World Series 2019: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

For the eight teams hitting the field Sunday, a victory means an automatic berth in their region's semifinal.

Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Mexico and Japan were in action on the international side, while Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and the West all had a chance to put themselves in a strong position for the United States.

All four losers of Sunday's games will have a chance to make a comeback, but their battle will be uphill. Here's a look at how things panned out.

Little League World Series Schedule/Results: Aug. 18

Game 13: Asia-Pacific def. Caribbean, 4-0

Game 14: Southeast def. Midwest, 11-0 (4 innings)

Game 14: Mexico vs. Japan

Game 15: Mid-Atlantic vs. West

Full bracket available at the tournament's official website.

Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0

Suho Yang and Jinwon Na combined to throw a one-hit shutout, and Asia-Pacific's offense took advantage of costly mistakes on their way to a 4-0 win over the Caribbean.

Asia-Pacific scored three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Curley Martha walked two batters and hit another, allowing the first walked batter to advance to second on a wild pitch before he was knocked through by Been Hyun on a single. After Martha hit a batter and walked another to load the bases, catcher Shendrion Martinus committed an error that allowed two more Pacific runs to score.

Only one of Asia-Pacific's runs were earned, and they scored four runs on three base hits. The Caribbean committed three errors in a sloppy defensive performance that contributed to them being sent to the loser's bracket.

Yang pitched three no-hit innings before giving way to Na, who closed things out by giving up a lone base hit to a Caribbean offense that could not mount any momentum.

Southeast 11, Midwest 0

Liam Thyen drove in five runs, Colton Hicks added three RBI and Justin Lee threw four innings of no-hit baseball as Southeast needed only four innings for an 11-0 win over Midwest.

Southeast opened with three runs in the first, added five in the second and capped things off with another trifecta in the third. Jack Brandl was the only Midwest pitcher to not give up at least three runs.

Thyen drove in all three of the first-inning runs, plating a trio with a bases-loaded double to center field. Thyen knocked through two more in the third inning when he plated two on a sacrifice fly.

Hicks doubled in a pair as part of the five-run second inning and singled in another an inning later. Chase Obstgarten and Brady Yates also drove in runs.

Lee, meanwhile, struck out six batters and walked two in a breezy no-hit bid.

Southeast is yet to give up a run through its first two games.