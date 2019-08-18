49ers GM John Lynch: No Trade Discussions for QBs Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 28: C.J. Beathard #3 and Nick Mullens #4 of the San Francisco 49ers go over plays in the locker room prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 18-15. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Saturday that the team hasn't "had talks at all" about trading backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard.

Lynch acknowledged it's possible teams begin reaching out ahead of 53-man roster cuts, but he has yet to have any discussions.

Mullens and Beathard are competing for the top backup spot behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who is returning from a torn ACL. Mullens replaced Beathard in the starting lineup for the final stretch of last season and appears to have a significant leg up in the race.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

