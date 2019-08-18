49ers GM John Lynch: No Trade Discussions for QBs Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Saturday that the team hasn't "had talks at all" about trading backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard.

Lynch acknowledged it's possible teams begin reaching out ahead of 53-man roster cuts, but he has yet to have any discussions.

Mullens and Beathard are competing for the top backup spot behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who is returning from a torn ACL. Mullens replaced Beathard in the starting lineup for the final stretch of last season and appears to have a significant leg up in the race.

