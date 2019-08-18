Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 2 Matches

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, as Leicester City deprived Frank Lampard of the victory in his managerial debut at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount opened the scoring with his first competitive Chelsea goal in his maiden senior appearance at Stamford Bridge. However, Wilfred Ndidi's second-half header levelled following sustained pressure from the Foxes.

Sheffield United collected their first Premier League win since returning to the top flight, edging Crystal Palace 1-0 in the early kick-off after John Lundstram netted the only goal.

The Blades remain unbeaten and are seventh after drawing 1-1 against Bournemouth in Week 1, while Palace sit 14th after collecting one point from their first two games.

Sunday's Results

Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 2, +4, 6

2. Arsenal: 2, +2, 6

3. Manchester City: 2, +5, 4

4. Brighton & Hove Albion: 2, +3, 4

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +2, 4

6. Bournemouth: 2, +1, 4

7. Everton: 2, +1, 4

8. Sheffield United: 2, +1, 4

9. Manchester United: 1, +4, 3

10. Burnley: 2, +2, 3

11. Norwich City: 2, -1, 3

12. Leicester City: 2, 0, 2

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1, 0, 1

14. Crystal Palace: 2, -1, 1



15. Chelsea: 2, -4, 1

16. West Ham United: 2, -5, 1

17. Aston Villa: 2, -3, 0

18. Newcastle United: 2, -3, 0

19. Southampton: 2, -4, 0

20. Watford: 2, -4, 0

Leicester Let Lampard's Chelsea Off the Hook

Brendan Rodgers may have been disappointed his side didn't take three points from their visit to Chelsea, arguably having the better share of clear chances despite coming back from a goal behind.

Stamford Bridge erupted on seven minutes when Mount robbed Ndidi of possession on the edge of the Leicester box and then flashed the ball into the bottom left of Kasper Schmeichel's goal.

It was important that the Blues scored at home following last Sunday's humiliation at Old Trafford. Mount's early strike encouraged the notion a homegrown-inspired revolution is unfolding in west London, per OptaJoe:

Rodgers' side enjoyed a fruitful transfer window and are missing a big presence in defence following Harry Maguire's transfer to Manchester United. Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu has taken over as his replacement and has formed a promising partnership with Jonny Evans thus far.

Leicester looked like the stronger side for periods of the match and got their equaliser in the 67th minute when Ndidi met James Maddison's corner, via Sky Sports (UK only):

The Nigeria international marked a centenary of Leicester starts in style, while assistant Maddison continues to leave his mark on England's first tier since joining the Foxes last year, per Sky Sports Statto:

Maddison—one of the star performers in the second half—missed a gaping chance one-on-one with Chelsea No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, though both teams spurned chances to take maximum points.

United Under Examination at Molineux

Manchester United will close Week 2 with a trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will undergo another early examination of their credentials.

A 4-0 win over Chelsea in Week 1 saw the Red Devils get off the mark at lightning pace, and Solskjaer did so while showing strong faith in his younger talent, per ESPN FC:

Wolves recently drew 0-0 in their visit to Leicester City and look a difficult opponent to assess at present. Nuno Espirito Santo's side defeated United twice at home last season and will be motivated to make it three in a row come Monday.

Wolves will be glad of the Monday fixture after they were in UEFA Europa League action as recently as Thursday. They defeated Armenian club Pyunik 4-0 for a second meeting in a row to advance to the play-off round.

Diogo Jota's strike highlighted a morale-boosting win:

Monday's hosts are better-equipped to play across multiple fronts after investing over the summer, but the new-look United may still have too much for a team that was in action four days ago.

The Red Devils took their time to get up and running against Chelsea, and Solskjaer will hope for a swifter start in United's first away trip of the 2019-20 campaign.