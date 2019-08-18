Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Expects Kyler Murray's Clap Snap Issues to Be Solved

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's spoken to NFL Head of Officiating Al Riveron about rookie quarterback Kyler Murray's unique approach to clapping as a form of a hard count before the snap, which caused two false start penalties against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday.

"I think we've come to an understanding," Kingsbury said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. "And I feel good about it."

"I think we understand their point of view and they understand ours," Kingsbury added, noting he's spoken to officials before Cardinals preseason games this year. "So, I expect it to be solved."

