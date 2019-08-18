Pep Guardiola: VAR 'Was Taking a Coffee' During Manchester City Penalty Incident

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested the video assistant referee was taking a break after what appeared to be a penalty for his side was missed by officials in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Erik Lamela pulled Rodri to the ground during a City corner early in the game, but nothing was given for the Sky Blues:

Per Goal's Patric Ridge, Guardiola said:

"In the first half, the penalty? Ask the two referees around the corner. Then go to London to ask the VAR.

"Go to London, ask the big bosses. I'm not VAR. They make an example to Premier League managers, which I saw. But what can I say?

"It was a penalty. Lamela goes over Rodri, and it was a penalty. Maybe in that moment, VAR was taking a coffee."

Journalist Jonathan Smith felt the incident should have resulted in a spot-kick for the home side at the Etihad Stadium:

Per the Telegraph, if there is a "clear and obvious error" in a referee's decision to award or not award a penalty, VAR can overturn it.

After referee Michael Oliver did not give City a spot-kick for the foul on Rodri, it's understandable Guardiola would aggrieved that VAR did not intervene on his team's behalf.

The manager was also angry that what would have been a stoppage-time winner for Gabriel Jesus was disallowed upon review because of an Aymeric Laporte handball in the buildup.

In April, City were similarly upset after Spurs striker Fernando Llorente scored against them in the teams' UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. VAR was consulted, and though the ball may have brushed the Spaniard's arm before bouncing off his hip and into the goal, it was allowed to stand.

Guardiola added: "Why is it not handball with Llorente in the Champions League quarter-final last season, but why is it hands today? Why?"

As The Athletic's Sam Lee noted, the handball law has been changed, which is why Llorente's goal was allowed and Jesus' was not:

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker took issue with the rule:

Though the decision may have been correct, if the law itself is disagreeable, the outcome will be no less frustrating.

VAR's addition will also make enforcing such a rule easier, with the exception of incidents in which, even with the benefit of replays, it is difficult to tell whether a handball occurred.

As for VAR, the system is still in its infancy, particularly in the Premier League. It's not infallible, either—it's still subject to human judgment and error.

With time, VAR's execution and effectiveness should improve as officials become more experienced.