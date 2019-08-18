Little League World Series 2019: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Prediction

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Major League players will take the field in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday night when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates play in this year's MLB Little League Classic. But first, there's another full slate of Little League World Series action to be played.

After Saturday's games featured teams that lost their first contests of the Little League World Series, Sunday's slate features the teams that won to begin the double-elimination tournament. And the four teams that win Sunday will be another step closer to playing for the championship.

Here's a look at the schedule for Sunday's action, which features the teams playing in the second round of the winners' bracket, as well as predictions for each of the four contests.

Sunday Schedule, Predictions (Winners in Bold)

Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific), 9 a.m. ET on ESPN

Coon Rapids, Minn. (Midwest) vs. South Riding, Va. (Southeast), 11 a.m. ET on ESPN

Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii (West), 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Preview

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

One team to watch Sunday is Chofu City, Japan, which won its opening game against Bologna, Italy 20-0. Yuto Misaki and Yuto Kakeba each had five RBIs in that victory.

In order to win Sunday's game, Japan will have to take down another team coming off a shutout victory. Guadalupe, Mexico won its opening game against British Columbia, Canada 5-0.

However, teams from Japan have had a lot of recent success at the Little League World Series. A Japanese team has won the championship in five of the last nine years. So, the team from Chofu City should continue the strong tradition by starting this year's tournament 2-0.

Another place that has had successful teams in the Little League World Series is Hawaii. Last year, a team from Honolulu won the championship. This year's team is from Wailuki, and it opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over River Ridge, La.

In that first game, Wailuku overcame an early deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, while Jaren Pascual scattered nine hits in a complete-game victory on the mound. Because the Hawaii team has already overcame adversity in this tournament, it should use that as momentum to win its next matchup against the Mid-Atlantic team from Elizabeth, N.J.

Curacao and South Riding, Va. are each coming off shutout wins in the opening round. Curacao opened with an 11-0 win over Cronulla, Australia.

Meanwhile, South Riding, Va. had a remarkable start to the tournament, as its pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Barrington, R.I. According to The Washington Post's Jacob Bogage, it was the 52nd no-no in Little League World Series history and the first since 2017. Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten were the three pitchers for South Riding, Va.

The best part for that team may be that none of the three exceeded their pitch-count limits, so all will be available to pitch against Coon Rapids, Minn., on Sunday. The hurlers should use their no-hitter as momentum to continue on with another victory.