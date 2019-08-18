Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 241

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 241 came to the Honda Center in Anaheim with a trio of bouts lining the main card that would make any combat sports fan giddy with excitement.

In the main event, Stipe Miocic reclaimed the UFC heavyweight title with a fourth-round knockout of Daniel Cormier. Nate Diaz returned in style with a 15-minute decision victory over Anthony Pettis. The other marquee bout delivered one of 2019's best as Paulo Costa narrowly edged Yoel Romero to inch closer to a middleweight title shot.

Those three bouts delivered everything and the kitchen sink.

But now it's time to look into the future. What comes next for each and every participant on the UFC 241 fight card?

Grab your notebooks. It's time to play matchmaker. These are the matches to make following UFC 241 in Anaheim.