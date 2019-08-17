Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown's New Schutt Helmet Failed NFL Safety Testing

Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown's New Schutt Helmet Failed NFL Safety TestingAugust 17, 2019
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown's helmet drama continues.
After his grievance to allow him to continue to wear his old helmet was denied earlier this week, Brown found an updated version of the Schutt AiR Advantage. However, according to ProFootballTalk, the seven-time Pro Bowler will not be permitted to wear it after it failed the NFL's safety testing:
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
Per source . . . . Good news: Antonio Brown found a Schutt AiR Advantage made in 2014. Bad news: The NFL changed its position, requiring the helmet to be tested. Expected news: The helmet failed.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
