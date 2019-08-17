Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown's New Schutt Helmet Failed NFL Safety Testing

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown's helmet drama continues.

After his grievance to allow him to continue to wear his old helmet was denied earlier this week, Brown found an updated version of the Schutt AiR Advantage. However, according to ProFootballTalk, the seven-time Pro Bowler will not be permitted to wear it after it failed the NFL's safety testing:

