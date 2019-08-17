Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown's New Schutt Helmet Failed NFL Safety Testing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown's helmet drama continues. 

After his grievance to allow him to continue to wear his old helmet was denied earlier this week, Brown found an updated version of the Schutt AiR Advantage. However, according to ProFootballTalk, the seven-time Pro Bowler will not be permitted to wear it after it failed the NFL's safety testing:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Logan Ryan Picks Off Hoyer on His 2nd Pass 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Logan Ryan Picks Off Hoyer on His 2nd Pass 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    AB Nearing Return to Practice After Foot Injury

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    AB Nearing Return to Practice After Foot Injury

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    New Pass Interference Rule Already Causing Problems

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    New Pass Interference Rule Already Causing Problems

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Denzelle Good Comes Off PUP List, Returns to Practice

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Denzelle Good Comes Off PUP List, Returns to Practice

    Silver And Black Pride
    via Silver And Black Pride