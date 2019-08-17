Little League World Series 2019: Saturday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

Mexico starting pitcher Santiago Leija (15) and Daniel Orozco (9) celebrate after the final out of a baseball game against British Columbia in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

It was elimination day at the Little League World Series on Saturday, with eight teams vying to keep themselves afloat.

Australia and Latin America and Canada and Europe-Africa were on the slate for the international half of the bracket, while Great Lakes, New England, Southwest and Northwest were all looking to stay alive on the American side.

Here is a look at how things played out in Day 3 from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

           

Little League World Series Schedule/Results: Aug. 16

Game 9: Latin America def. Australia, 2-0

Game 10: Great Lakes vs. New England

Game 11: Canada vs. Europe-Africa

Game 12: Northwest vs. Southwest

Full bracket available at the tournament's official website.

       

Latin America 2, Australia 0

Randy Soto threw a three-hit shutout, while Hendrik Maestre and Moises Concho each drove in a run, giving Latin America a 2-0 victory over Australia.

The pitchers' duel saw just eight total hits, with Latin America needing to take advantage of well-timed hits to get the job done. Maestre drove Ibrahim Ruiz in during the second inning after they went back-to-back with doubles, while Concho drove in Deivis Ordonez with a single after Ordonez made it to third base on a dropped third strike.

Australia's Little League World Series title changes without the team scoring a run in either game. Soto struck out four batters but largely played to contact, with his fielders coming through—with the exception of a pair of errors that did no harm.

Latin America was blown out 10-3 against Asia-Pacific in its opener and will need the bats to come alive to make a deep run in the loser's bracket. But if their staff keeps coming through the way Soto did Saturday, they could go on a run. 

