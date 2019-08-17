Mariano Rivera Says 'It's Time for Another Championship' for Yankees

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If things play out the way Mariano Rivera hopes, he will no longer have the distinction of being the pitcher who was on the mound for the last out of the New York Yankees' most recent World Series victory.

Speaking to reporters at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Rivera said the 2019 Bronx Bombers can win the title.

"They have everything to do it," he said. "I don't see why not. It's time for another championship in New York."

Rivera closed New York's last World Series in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The newly minted Hall of Famer recorded the final five outs in Game 6 to secure the franchise's 27th title.

The Yankees' nine-season championship drought is their longest since a 17-year gap from 1978 to 1996. They've had plenty of chances during this span to reach the mountaintop, with three appearances in the American League Championship Series since 2010.

This year's team certainly looks formidable with an 82-42 record, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best mark in Major League Baseball. The offense leads the majors with 737 runs and ranks third with an .833 OPS.

New York's only significant weakness is a starting rotation that ranks 18th in MLB with a 4.72 ERA and 23rd with 611.2 innings. That hasn't hurt the team so far, though, so there's no reason to panic.

With a 10.5-game lead in the AL East, the Yankees have an opportunity to win their first division title since 2012.

