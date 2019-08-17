Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino Guide Liverpool Past Southampton in 2-1 EPL Win

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool bagged their second win of the 2019-20 Premier League season on Saturday, beating Southampton 2-1 thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.



Mane opened the scoring at the end of a first half in which Saints were the better team but lacked efficiency in front of goal. The Reds improved after the break, and Firmino doubled the lead after 71 minutes. Danny Ings added some late excitement with a goal that came courtesy of an Adrian blunder, but Liverpool hung on for the win.

The Reds had little time to prepare for this fixture after beating Chelsea on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.