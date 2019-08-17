Giants HC Pat Shurmur Praises Daniel Jones: QB 'Will Be Ready' When It's Time

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is happy with Daniel Jones' performance through two preseason games.

After the Giants' 32-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Friday, Shurmur praised his rookie quarterback following his 11-of-14 for 161 yards and one touchdown showing.

"People outside of our building seem surprised," he told reporters. "We're not. That's why we picked him. And I think he's making good progress as he goes along here. He's checking off all the boxes. When it's his time to play, he will be ready. I'm pleased with the progress he's making."

By Jones' own admission, there are things he still needs to clean up before being ready to take snaps in a regular-season game. He lost two fumbles, including one on a dropped snap.

"That's the way the game goes sometimes," Jones told reporters about the turnovers. "You have to try to bounce back and try to score some points."

On the positive side, the former Duke star did show touch and accuracy on his passes:

Shurmur and Giants owner John Mara have been steadfast in their position that Eli Manning will remain the starting quarterback when the regular season begins. Mara went so far as to tell reporters his hope is Jones doesn't see the field in 2019 because Manning has a great year.

If Jones does get thrust into action, the returns from his first two preseason games are an encouraging sign that he can live up to the pressure that comes with being drafted No. 6 overall to a New York-based team.

