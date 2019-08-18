Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers are aiming for a third win in a row over Manchester United at Molineux Stadium when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Monday.

Identical 2-1 scorelines helped Wolves see off the Red Devils in both the league and FA Cup last season. On both occasions, Diogo Jota caused United problems and found the net.

The visitors will be confident of a different outcome this time, though, after fortifying their defence with big-money summer acquisitions centre-back Harry Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Both of the new boys impressed during last week's 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford. It was a performance that also involved United flexing some attacking muscle, with the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial particularly dangerous.

Date: Monday, August 19

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL, NBCSN

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Odds

United: +130 (bet 100 win 130)

Wolves: +210

Draw: +240

Odds per Caesars.

Jota scored in both matches last season, and his pace and perceptive movement will offer a sterner test of United's new-look defence. The Portuguese has combined his game brilliantly with the clever hold-up play of centre-forward Raul Jimenez.

Their familiar link-up produced a moment of magic during Wolves' 4-0 second-leg win over Pyunik in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Keeping Jota and Jimenez in check will be the remit of Maguire and Wan-Bissaka. The duo bossed the Blues, showcasing the extra athleticism and aggression they have brought to what was a suspect back four.

Wolves love to soak up pressure and strike on the counter, but letting United have the ball could be a risky approach given how well the Red Devils used it in their opener. In particular, Paul Pogba produced a number of quality passes, including a pair of assists.

Pogba's vision and flair are the ideal tools for releasing Martial and Rashford in behind a defence. The pair accounted for three goals against Chelsea with Rashford bagging a brace.

Wolves are tough at the back thanks to goalkeeper Rui Patricio and centre-back Willy Boly. The latter excelled during last week's commendable 0-0 draw away to Leicester City.

If United can exploit their pace up top early, Pogba and Co. will cause too many problems for Wolves to cope with. The threat, combined with greater ability defensively, should see United take all three points.