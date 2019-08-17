Video: Tyson Fury Announces Deontay Wilder Rematch Scheduled for Feb. 22

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury punch each other in the ninth round fighting to a draw during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Tyson Fury revealed on ESPN's Now or Never on Friday that he will face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch Feb. 22 in Las Vegas:

Fury and Wilder battled to a split decision on Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Fury sports a 28-0-1 record and most recently beat Tom Schwarz via a second-round TKO. He's slated to face Otto Wallin on Sept. 14 in Paradise, Nevada.

Like Fury, Wilder has won every professional match minus his split-decision draw, earning a 41-0-1 record. The 33-year-old most recently knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round on May 18.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

