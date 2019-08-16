Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Says MLB Shoulder Consider Adding Mercy Rule

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have been on both ends of blowouts this season, and manager Aaron Boone thinks adding a mercy rule in MLB "might be ... worth exploring."

"I think there would be a benefit to that," Boone said Friday, according to the New York Post's George A. King III. "You would probably eliminate a lot of the unwritten rules, people running or swinging. It would be like, if you get to this point after seven innings or whatever, there might be something to that and worth exploring."

Boone's team lost 19-5 to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night—a game in which he used designated hitter Mike Ford at pitcher for the last two innings.

The mercy rule was brought up to Boone as a way to eliminate risking injury to players who play out of position in the late innings of blowout games. "It is not fun to obviously put a position player in that situation," Boone added.

