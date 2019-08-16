NTSB Officials Detail Plane Crash That Hospitalized Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Amy

Terry Renna/Associated Press

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were all right after a plane crash Thursday, they survived a horrific scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reviewing the incident and has obtained surveillance tape of what happened at the end of the crash in Tennessee.

"The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right main landing gear," lead investigator Ralph Hicks said in a news conference Friday.

Hicks also said the plane traveled through the runway and went through a fence before coming to a stop on the highway. ABC News captured video of the plane on Highway 91.

"It's just the grace of the good Lord that a vehicle didn't get struck by the plane," Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw said Thursday, per ESPN.

Earnhardt, his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the crash. Earnhardt had only minor injuries, per Slater Teague of News 11. The two pilots are also all right after the crash.

Hicks said the NTSB will continue investigating the crash but noted the pilots were professionally trained and there was no problem with visibility during the day.