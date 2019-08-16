Little League World Series 2019: Friday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

The Southeast Region Champion Little League team from South Riding, Va., participates in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Day 2 of the 2019 Little League World Series was a busy one, with the majority of teams making their tournament debuts in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Rain held Thursday's action to only one game, creating a full schedule of seven games Friday as teams try to move one step closer to a championship. Adding in the talent on the field and the pressure coming from being on national television, there is a lot of excitement throughout the slate of games.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know about Friday's Little League games. 

        

Little League World Series Schedule/Results - Aug. 16

Game 2: Virginia def. Rhode Island, 3-0

Game 3: South Korea vs. Venezuela, 11 a.m. ET

Game 4: Minnesota vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET

Game 5: Japan vs. Italy, 2 p.m. ET

Game 6: Hawaii vs. Louisiana, 4 p.m. ET

Game 7: Mexico vs. Canada, 5 p.m. ET

Game 8: Oregon vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at the tournament's official website.

       

Virginia 3, Rhode Island 0

Liam Thyen, Justin Lee and Chase Obstgarten combined for a no-hitter as Virginia earned a 3-0 victory.

Thyen and Lee each threw 2.2 innings and are available for their next games, while Thyen really shined with a game-high six strikeouts. 

The battle was a great pitcher's duel for four innings, but Brady Yates changed the game with a two-run home run in the fifth.

The moment also featured some of the best parts of the Little League World Series:

Virginia tacked on another run in that inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Rhode Island's Alex Anderson had pitched well to that point but couldn't keep up with the pitchers from Virginia.

Although the New England champions are still alive in the double-elimination tournament, they have a long road back to win the U.S. title. Meanwhile, Virginia showed it can be a top contender with its elite pitching.

        

Little League World Series Schedule - Aug. 17

Game 9: Australia vs. Game 3 Loser, 1 p.m. ET

Game 10: Rhode Island vs. Game 4 Loser, 3 p.m. ET

Game 11: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser, 6 p.m. ET

Game 12: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser, 8 p.m. ET

Full schedule available at the tournament's official website.  

