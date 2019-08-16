Little League World Series 2019: Friday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Little League World Series 2019: Friday Scores, Bracket Results and HighlightsAugust 16, 2019
Day 2 of the 2019 Little League World Series was a busy one, with the majority of teams making their tournament debuts in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Rain held Thursday's action to only one game, creating a full schedule of seven games Friday as teams try to move one step closer to a championship. Adding in the talent on the field and the pressure coming from being on national television, there is a lot of excitement throughout the slate of games.
Here is a breakdown of what you need to know about Friday's Little League games.
Little League World Series Schedule/Results - Aug. 16
Game 2: Virginia def. Rhode Island, 3-0
Game 3: South Korea vs. Venezuela, 11 a.m. ET
Game 4: Minnesota vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET
Game 5: Japan vs. Italy, 2 p.m. ET
Game 6: Hawaii vs. Louisiana, 4 p.m. ET
Game 7: Mexico vs. Canada, 5 p.m. ET
Game 8: Oregon vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET
Full bracket available at the tournament's official website.
Virginia 3, Rhode Island 0
Liam Thyen, Justin Lee and Chase Obstgarten combined for a no-hitter as Virginia earned a 3-0 victory.
Thyen and Lee each threw 2.2 innings and are available for their next games, while Thyen really shined with a game-high six strikeouts.
The battle was a great pitcher's duel for four innings, but Brady Yates changed the game with a two-run home run in the fifth.
The moment also featured some of the best parts of the Little League World Series:
Ruthie Polinsky @ruthiepolinsky
The ESPN replay showed Alex Anderson high-fiving Brady Yates as he rounded the bases. Unreal sportsmanship. Just unreal. #LLWS https://t.co/HJv1CmABcX
Pete Medhurst @PeteMedhurst
Great sportsmanship from Alex Anderson the Pitcher from Rhode Island giving Brady Yates a hand as he rounded the bases.. Young man is impressive, holding that lineup to 3 runs in 5 innings. #LLWS more moments like this please instead of parents and coaches fighting..
Virginia tacked on another run in that inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Rhode Island's Alex Anderson had pitched well to that point but couldn't keep up with the pitchers from Virginia.
Although the New England champions are still alive in the double-elimination tournament, they have a long road back to win the U.S. title. Meanwhile, Virginia showed it can be a top contender with its elite pitching.
Little League World Series Schedule - Aug. 17
Game 9: Australia vs. Game 3 Loser, 1 p.m. ET
Game 10: Rhode Island vs. Game 4 Loser, 3 p.m. ET
Game 11: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser, 6 p.m. ET
Game 12: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser, 8 p.m. ET
Full schedule available at the tournament's official website.
