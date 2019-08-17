Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Chelsea go in search of their first Premier League points of the season on Sunday when they welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening day, while Leicester were held to a goalless draw at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea followed up their opening day defeat with a loss to Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday.

However, manager Frank Lampard will have been boosted by his team's improved performance in holding the European champions to a 2-2 draw over the 120 minutes.

Date: Sunday, August 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.), Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Chelsea 7-10, Draw 11-4, Leicester City 4-1

Match Preview

Lampard has endured a tough start to his managerial career at Chelsea with two defeats from his first two games but has said he can take positives from their Super Cup loss to Liverpool:

The performances of midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, new signing Christian Pulisic and 20-year-old Mason Mount highlighted the quality the 41-year-old has at his disposal.

Lampard may need to rotate his side given his team were forced to play extra-time on Wednesday but may be able to count on Antonio Rudiger and Willian after injury:

The Chelsea boss also has decisions to make in attack, as his side were guilty of wasting chances against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Lampard is likely to start with either Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham in attack but has also said that Michy Batshuayi will stay at the club and be given opportunities to play:

Leicester will be tough opponents and their clean sheet against Wolves demonstrated their defensive solidity despite losing influential centre-back Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters during his pre-match press conference that he has been impressed with his team's backline.

"We were playing against a very good side, a side you can see have been together a long time, so I was pleased with our defensive organisation. Wolves gave us problems, but we defended against that very, very well. It was always going to be a tight game with few chances, but our structure was very good."

Up front Leicester will look to use the pace and precision of Jamie Vardy to cause Chelsea problems. The striker scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture last season.

The 32-year-old seems to thrive away from home against top six teams, as shown by Sky Sports Statto:

Chelsea have the quality in their squad to see off the Tigers but will need to improve defensively and in attack if they are to avoid making it a hat-trick of defeats for new boss Lampard.