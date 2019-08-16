Dwayne Haskins, Jay Gruden Comment on Redskins Rookie QB's 2nd Preseason Game

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins endured a rough NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns last week, the 15th overall pick managed to bounce back with a solid showing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

"I'm not going to throw two picks again. That's what I thought, and I didn't, so that's good," Haskins said following a 23-13 loss, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I was just a little more settled down this week than I was last week. I felt like I was more in my element."

Meanwhile, coach Jay Gruden was encouraged by what he saw out of the former Ohio State star, per USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes:

"Dwayne shows flashes. There's a couple of balls that he probably rushed a little bit. I think he missed a couple of shots that he rushed a little bit, that he didn't put enough air under them, but this is all a learning process for him. It's good to see him get out there and take some hits here and there, have to deal with protections and get the running game going, call the plays.

"It's just the presentation that I'm interested in right now, how he handles himself, how he controls the players, the huddle, the leadership qualities that he has. It's fun to watch him right now. He's a work in progress. He continues to get better and better.”

