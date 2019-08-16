Jurgen Klopp Says Adrian Injured by Fan, Doubt for Liverpool vs. Southampton

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Southampton in the Premier League after being injured by a pitch invader at the end of the team's UEFA Super Cup win.

The Reds beat Chelsea 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in normal time, with Adrian's save from Tammy Abraham clinching the trophy for the Reds.

However, Klopp confirmed that Adrian was injured by a supporter in the aftermath of his save, and the resultant knock means the Reds face a possible goalkeeping crisis ahead of their showdown with Saints, per Paul Joyce of the Times:

Per Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp was unhappy with the supporter who left the Reds goalkeeper with a knock:

With first-choice stopper Alisson Becker also sidelined with an injury, it means the Reds may be down to their third-choice option between the sticks at St Mary's—veteran Andy Lonergan.

Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Liverpool manager has confirmed the 35-year-old is preparing to be involved in the game:

For Liverpool, the injury to Adrian comes at the worst possible time, given he would have taken confidence from his big moment on Wednesday.

Adrian came up big when his team needed him in the shootout, and he would have been desperate to make an impression before Alisson returns.

Lonergan would represent an experienced alternative, having been a consistent goalkeeper in the Football League for many years, enjoying spells with Preston North End, Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers. However, he spent the previous season on loan at Rochdale, making just seven appearances.

Klopp had further disappointing team news for Reds supporters, with Naby Keita not fit to feature after sustaining an injury ahead of the Super Cup:

Given their midweek exploits, it would be no shock if Liverpool were feeling jaded ahead of the match with Southampton.

The Reds were a little short of their best against Chelsea, with the Blues able to get at their defence on a number of occasions. That will be a concern for Klopp, especially after Norwich City were able to get in behind on a number of occasions in the first game of the Premier League season, despite an eventual 4-1 loss.

Klopp said he's not too worried by the defensive issues:

Saturday will see Southampton play their first home game of the season, and there is likely to be a lively backdrop to the game as such.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Saints don't appear to be in the best form, as they were hammered 3-0 by Burnley in their opener. When the two sides met last term, the Reds came from behind to secure a crucial 3-1 win.