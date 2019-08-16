BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 17 Weekend

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

One day. Six games. The BIG3 regular season all comes down to this. And each of Saturday's matchups has importance.

For the first eight weeks of the regular season, no more than three BIG3 games were played on a single day. Most weekends featured three games on Saturday and three on Sunday. For the final weekend before the playoffs, though, all 12 teams will be in action at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

Two teams, Triplets and Power, have clinched playoff spots. The final two playoff spots are still up for grabs, and there are nine teams in contention for them. So it should be an exciting final weekend of regular-season BIG3 action.

BIG3 Week 9 Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 17 (Games in Dallas)

Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs, 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, after previous game, CBS

Killer 3's vs. Enemies, after previous game, CBS

3's Company vs. Trilogy, after previous game, CBS

Tri-State vs. Aliens, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app.

Rosters

Playoff Picture

Triplets (6-1) and Power (5-2) are in the BIG3 playoffs. They are the only teams with two or fewer losses, and they will both be in playoff matchups in New Orleans on Aug. 25.

After that, things get complicated. There are four teams with 4-3 records, and these are the ones with the better odds to make the playoffs: Killer 3's, Trilogy, Bivouac and Ghost Ballers. Those teams aren't facing off this weekend, so it's possible all four could win and that tiebreakers would be needed to decide which two get into the playoffs.

It's some of those teams lose, which could open the door for other outfits to get into the playoffs. There are five teams with 3-4 records—Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters, 3's Company, Enemies and Tri-State—all of which are still alive but would need help to reach the postseason.

The only team that is eliminated from playoff contention is the 0-7 Ball Hogs.

Because of that, all six games feature at least one team that is alive in the playoff race, which sets up for an exciting day of BIG3 basketball.

Of the teams battling for the final two spots, Trilogy may be the one to watch. It won the BIG3 championship with an undefeated campaign in the 2017 inaugural season but then missed the playoffs last year.

This season, the team has been led by the duo of David Hawkins and James White, who rank sixth and seventh in the BIG3 in scoring with 105 and 101 points, respectively.

Trilogy would have been in third place in the standings had it won in Week 8. Facing Ghost Ballers, the team lost on a game-winning three-pointer by Solomon Jones.

Now, Trilogy will likely need a win over 3's Company on Saturday to make the playoffs. That should be an exciting game, with the opposition at 3-4 and needing a win and help to get into the postseason.

One team entering the final week with momentum is Tri-State, which handed Power its second loss of the season last time out.

Nate Robinson had the game-winning shot in Tri-State's 50-43 win, but it will need help from other teams in Week 9 to turn that momentum into a playoff appearance.