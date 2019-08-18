10 WWE Superstars Poised for Big Push for Rest of 2019

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

If any one thing is for certain, it's that 2019 has proven to be the year of the underdog in WWE, with many unsuspecting stars getting their time to shine since WrestleMania 35.

Seth Rollins surpassing Roman Reigns as Raw's top dog seemed to be inevitable, but Becky Lynch taking her rightful spot as the face of WWE's women's division was certainly something no one would have seen coming a year ago. The same can be said for Kofi Kingston, who rose to super stardom ahead of WrestleMania before clinching the WWE Championship for the first time in his career on the grand stage.

The undercard hasn't been completely forgotten about, either. Look no further than this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live, which saw Cedric Alexander have a stellar showing against Drew McIntyre and Buddy Murphy take Roman Reigns to his limit.

Say what you will about WWE's on-air product failing to generate genuine excitement among fans this year, but at least the company has shown interest in pushing a few different fresh faces recently. The return of the King of the Ring tournament next week should lead to even more up-and-comers breaking out and stealing the spotlight.

With four months remaining left in 2019, plenty of time remains for the roster to step up and grab that proverbial brass ring. Whether they're already in the midst of a push or on the verge of one, expect these 10 talents to be prominently featured in the remainder of the year.